  • BAX GLOBAL  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Roissy aeroport ch de gau 1999 - 1999

  • Cosyda  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Massy 2000 - 2001

  • Sillage Ingenierie  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Les ulis 2001 - 2002

  • PRODWARE SSII  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2002 - 2002

  • APPAVE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2002 - 2003

  • ALLIUM  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Bussy saint georges 2003 - 2004

  • Osiatis  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2004 - 2011

  • Gfi Informatique  - Administrateur Outils (Informatique)

     -  PARIS 2011 - 2022

  • Trust'it  - Administrateur poste de travail (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2022 - maintenant

    Christophe ROSSET

    LES ULIS, France

    4 avril 1978 (44 ans)

    Administrateur réseaux

    célibataire

