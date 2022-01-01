Christophe ROSSET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole La Plaine (Gif Sur Yvette)- Gif sur yvette 1980 - 1984
-
Ecole La Feuillarde (Gif Sur Yvette)- Gif sur yvette 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Les Goussons- Gif sur yvette 1989 - 1994
-
Lycée De La Vallée De Chevreuse- Gif sur yvette 1994 - 1996
-
Lycée Maximilien Sorre- Cachan 1996 - 1998
-
ISCIO- Orsay 2000 - 2002
Parcours club
-
Fc. Chevry 2- Gif sur yvette 1984 - 1989
-
Tennis Club Chevry2- Gif sur yvette 1989 - 1999
-
FC GOMETZ LE CHATEL- Gometz le chatel 1992 - 1993
-
Club Chevry 2- Gif sur yvette 2002 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
BAX GLOBAL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Roissy aeroport ch de gau 1999 - 1999
-
Cosyda - Informaticien (Informatique)- Massy 2000 - 2001
-
Sillage Ingenierie - Informaticien (Informatique)- Les ulis 2001 - 2002
-
PRODWARE SSII - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 2002 - 2002
-
APPAVE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 2002 - 2003
-
ALLIUM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Bussy saint georges 2003 - 2004
-
Osiatis - Informaticien (Informatique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2004 - 2011
-
Gfi Informatique - Administrateur Outils (Informatique)- PARIS 2011 - 2022
-
Trust'it - Administrateur poste de travail (Informatique)- Paris 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe ROSSET
-
Vit à :
LES ULIS, France
-
Né le :
4 avril 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Administrateur réseaux
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe ROSSET a reconnu Nicolas VIARGUES sur la photo CM2
-
Christophe ROSSET a reconnu Sebastien FLOCON sur la photo CM2
-
Christophe ROSSET a reconnu Christophe ROSSET (ROSSET) sur la photo CM2
-
Christophe ROSSET a reconnu Christophe ROSSET (ROSSET) sur la photo CM1
-
Christophe ROSSET a reconnu Christophe ROSSET (ROSSET) sur la photo CE1/CE2 1986-1987
-
Christophe ROSSET a reconnu Christophe ROSSET (ROSSET) sur la photo CE1
-
Christophe ROSSET a ajouté Trust'it à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe ROSSET a ajouté Gfi Informatique à son parcours professionnel