RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Clénay dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Christophe ROUSSELET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La République- Puteaux 1966 - 1971
-
Collège Anatole France- Puteaux 1972 - 1976
-
Lycée Agricole Henri Queuille- Neuvic 1976 - 1979
Parcours militaire
-
16 Ra- Melun 1980 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe ROUSSELET
-
Vit à :
CLENAY, France
-
Né en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien supérieur ONF
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe ROUSSELET a reconnu Jean LEMONNIER sur la photo CM2
-
Christophe ROUSSELET a reconnu Jean-Pierre LIZZIT sur la photo CE 2
-
Christophe ROUSSELET a ajouté 16 Ra à son parcours militaire
-
Christophe ROUSSELET a reconnu Frederic KIFFER sur la photo CM2
-
Christophe ROUSSELET a reconnu Michel TESTARD sur la photo CM2
-
Christophe ROUSSELET a ajouté Lycée Agricole Henri Queuille à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe ROUSSELET a ajouté Ecole De La République à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe ROUSSELET a ajouté Collège Anatole France à son parcours scolaire