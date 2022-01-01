RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Lille dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
OHC- Viry chatillon 1978 - 1988
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Léonard De Vinci- Chatenay malabry 1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Emmanuel Mounier- Chatenay malabry 1985 - 1988
-
Ecole Supérieur D'informatique Et De Gestion (Esig)- Paris 1988 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
Ba113- Saint dizier 1990 - 1991
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe ROZAND
-
Vit Ã :
LILLE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Suisse - Tunisie
-
