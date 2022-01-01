RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Esquay-Notre-Dame dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Christophe SALMON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
VICTOR LESAGE- Caen 1972 - 1973
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Ifs 1973 - 1977
-
ECOLE MARIE CURIE- Ifs 1973 - 1977
-
LA GUERINIERE- Caen 1977 - 1981
-
Collège Claude Monet- Caen 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée P S De Laplace- Caen 1981 - 1983
Parcours militaire
-
EDNBC- Bretteville sur odon
SecrÃ©taire-Comptable au G.I. (chut, je dors...)1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
Club Méditerranée- Pontresina 1987 - 1987
-
Club Méditerranée- AGADIR PRINCIPAL 1987 - 1988
-
CLUB MED OLYMPIE- AthÃ¨nes 1988 - 1988
-
Club Med Palais Manial- Le caire 1988 - 1989
-
Club Méditerranée- LE CAIRE 1988 - 1989
-
CLUB MED- Sainte lucie 1989 - 1989
-
Club Méditerranée- LES ARCS 1989 - 1990
-
Club Med Sandpiper - Port St Lucie- Miami 1990 - 1990
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe SALMON
-
Vit Ã :
ESQUAY NOTRE DAME, France
-
NÃ© en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
La nostalgie, c'est comme les coups de soleil : ça fait pas mal pendant, ça fait mal le soir.
Pierre Desproges
Profession :
Artisan
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Chypre - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Italie - Maroc - - Mexique - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Sainte-Lucie - Saint-Vincent-et-les Grenadines - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - Tunisie
Australie - BrÃ©sil - PÃ©rou - ThaÃ¯lande
-
Christophe SALMON a reconnu Christophe SALMON sur la photo 3ème 3
-
Christophe SALMON a reconnu Christophe SALMON sur la photo 3ème 3
-
Christophe SALMON a reconnu Christophe SALMON sur la photo CE 1
-
Christophe SALMON a reconnu Christophe SALMON sur la photo CM 1
-
Christophe SALMON a reconnu Christophe SALMON sur la photo CM 2
-
Christophe SALMON a reconnu Christophe SALMON sur la photo CP 1
-
Christophe SALMON a reconnu Christophe SALMON sur la photo CM 1
-
Christophe SALMON a reconnu Christophe SALMON sur la photo CE 1
-
Christophe SALMON a reconnu Laurent PIERRE sur la photo CM 2
-
Christophe SALMON a reconnu Sophie MARIE (LAVILLE) sur la photo CM 2
-
Christophe SALMON a reconnu Christophe SALMON sur la photo CM 2