Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Kingersheim dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Christophe SCHATT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe SCHATT

  • Vit à :

    KINGERSHEIM, France

  • Né en :

    1969 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingénieur en réseaux informatiques

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Fan de

    Voyages