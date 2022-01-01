RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Kingersheim dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Christophe SCHATT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARIE CURIE- Wittenheim 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Don Bosco- Landser 1980 - 1981
-
Collège Jean Xxiii- Mulhouse 1981 - 1984
-
Lycée Privé Jeanne D'arc- Mulhouse
Baccalauréat C1984 - 1987
-
Ecole Supérieure D'informatique électronique Automatique- Paris 1987 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Kiosk Ag - Network and System Engineer (Informatique)- Muttenz 1994 - 1997
-
Zentrale Informatik Dienststelle (Zid) - Network Engineer (Informatique)- Basel 1997 - 2000
-
Nextiraone Switzerland - Network and Security Engineer (Informatique)- Basel
Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert - Track Security (CCIE #17930)2000 - 2007
-
ACTELION PHARMACEUTICALS - IT Network & Security Engineer- Allschwil 2008 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
53ème Régiment Transmission- Luneville 1994 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe SCHATT
-
Vit à :
KINGERSHEIM, France
-
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur en réseaux informatiques
Enfants :
1