RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Euville dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Christophe SCHEIDT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pasteur (Vignot)- Vignot 1987 - 1995
-
Collège Les Tilleuls- Commercy 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Henry Vogt- Commercy 2000 - 2003
-
Lycée Henry Loritz- Nancy 2003 - 2005
-
Université Henry Poincaré- Nancy 2005 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
SDEL ECTRA- Nancy 2006 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe SCHEIDT
-
Vit à :
EUVILLE, France
-
Né le :
4 mai 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe SCHEIDT a reconnu Christophe SCHEIDT sur la photo Term Electro
-
Christophe SCHEIDT a reconnu Christophe SCHEIDT sur la photo 2dne Electro
-
Christophe SCHEIDT a reconnu Christophe SCHEIDT sur la photo 3eme2
-
Christophe SCHEIDT a reconnu Laure BERGER sur la photo 3eme2
-
Christophe SCHEIDT a reconnu Julien VIARD sur la photo 3eme2
-
Christophe SCHEIDT a ajouté Sdel Ectra à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe SCHEIDT a ajouté Université Henry Poincaré à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe SCHEIDT a ajouté Lycée Henry Loritz à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe SCHEIDT a ajouté Lycée Henry Vogt à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe SCHEIDT a ajouté Collège Les Tilleuls à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe SCHEIDT a ajouté Ecole Pasteur (vignot) à son parcours scolaire