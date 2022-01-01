RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Durrenentzen dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL STINTZI- Mulhouse 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Emile Zola- Kingersheim 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Hôtelier- Guebwiller 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Polyvalent Hôtelier Joseph Storck- Guebwiller 1986 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
CHOMETTE FAVOR- Grigny 1992 - 1994
-
TONELLO- Mulhouse 1994 - 1998
-
COMPTOIRE EQUIPEMENT HOTELIER- Bischheim 1998 - 2000
-
INFO SOFT PH- Mulhouse 2000 - 2004
-
OFFICE PARTNER- Rixheim 2004 - 2005
-
JANZ - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Illkirch graffenstaden 2005 - 2006
-
B2i Consultants - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Montbeliard 2006 - 2009
-
Neovolt - GÃ©rant entreprise artisanale (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Schlierbach 2009 - 2017
-
Néoone - GÃ©rant Organisme de Formation (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Durrenentzen 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe SCHOENBERGER
-
Vit Ã :
DURRENENTZEN, France
-
NÃ© le :
1 janv. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Canada - Croatie - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Luxembourg - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - SlovÃ©nie - Suisse
Australie - GrÃ¨ce - Japon - Madagascar
-
