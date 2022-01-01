RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã VÃ©lizy-Villacoublay dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HENRI RABOURDIN- Velizy villacoublay 1972 - 1979
-
Collège Maryse Bastié- Velizy villacoublay 1980 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe SEGURA
-
Vit Ã :
VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY, France
-
NÃ© le :
1 mai 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Tresorier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe SEGURA a reconnu Christophe SEGURA sur la photo 4iéme5
-
Christophe SEGURA a reconnu Albert MOUREAU sur la photo 3iéme5
-
Christophe SEGURA a reconnu Christophe SEGURA sur la photo 3iéme5
-
Christophe SEGURA a ajoutÃ© Collège Maryse Bastié Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe SEGURA a ajoutÃ© ECOLE HENRI RABOURDIN Ã son parcours scolaire