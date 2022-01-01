Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Rozay-en-Brie dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Christophe SELLIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe SELLIER

  • Vit Ã  :

    ROZAY EN BRIE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Artisan

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :