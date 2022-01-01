RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Rozay-en-Brie dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Nesles la gilberde 1979 - 1981
-
Collège Des Remparts- Rozay en brie
BEPC en 19861981 - 1986
-
LEP CLEMENT ADER- Tournan en brie
CAP / BEP TÃ©lÃ©communication1986 - 1988
-
Clément Ader- Tournan en brie
Bac Pro EIE1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Léonard De Vinci- Melun
MAI1990 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
151ième Régiment D'infanterie- Thierville
PESO janvier 1993 Sergent compagnie d'instruction1992 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe SELLIER
-
Vit Ã :
ROZAY EN BRIE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Artisan
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Royaume-Uni
-
