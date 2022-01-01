RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Deshaies dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CLARET- Toulon 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Les Pins D'alep- Toulon 1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Toulon 1985 - 1988
-
Jean-jacques Rousseau- Nice 1988 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
Base Aerienne 701- Salon de provence 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
ANTALL- Paris 1996 - 1999
-
SOFTWARE AG FRANCE- Paris 2001 - 2007
-
Oxya - Consultant (Informatique)- Issy les moulineaux 2007 - 2014
-
Experimac- Orlando 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe SEVIN
-
Vit Ã :
ORLANDO, Etats-Unis
-
NÃ© le :
9 juil. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Russie
Canada - Chine - Japon - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande
