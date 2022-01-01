RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sartrouville dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Monanges (Prive)- Clermont ferrand 1975 - 1983
-
Collège Monanges- Clermont ferrand 1983 - 1987
-
Ecole D'enseignement Technique Michelin- Clermont ferrand 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Privé Godefroy De Bouillon- Clermont ferrand
F11988 - 1991
-
Lycée D'enseignement Général Et Technologique La Fayette- Clermont ferrand
TA1991 - 1994
-
Arts Et Métiers Paritech Centre De Bordeaux-talence- Talence
RDC Bo194 Vp Foy's1994 - 1997
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'arts Et Métiers (Ensam)- Paris
Bo1941997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Seita (Altadis) - Stagiaire- RIOM 1996 - 1996
-
Seita (Altadis) - Stagiaire- RIOM 1997 - 1997
-
Cegelec - Responsable d'affaires (Technique)- MONTESSON 1999 - 2005
-
SDEL PARK SERVICES - Chargé d'affaires (Technique)- Nanterre 2005 - 2007
-
Sdel Transport Services - Chargé d'affaires (Technique)- Nanterre 2008 - 2013
-
Citeos - Chef d'Entreprise (Direction générale)- Montesson 2013 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
ECOLE MILITAIRE- Paris 1998 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe SIMONET
-
Vit à :
SARTROUVILLE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié et j'ai deux filles.
Le temps passe et les souvenirs restent.
Profession :
Chef d'Entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
Australie - Canada - États-Unis - Japon
-
