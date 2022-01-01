Christophe STEIMER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège La Garenne- Voiron 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Edouard Herriot- Voiron 1992 - 1995
-
Lycée L'oiselet- Bourgoin jallieu 1995 - 1997
-
GUILLAUME FICHET- Bonneville 1997 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe STEIMER
-
Vit à :
CHÂTILLON-EN-MICHAILLE, France
-
Né le :
26 avril 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe STEIMER a ajouté Lycée L'oiselet à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe STEIMER a ajouté Lycée Edouard Herriot à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe STEIMER a ajouté Collège La Garenne à son parcours scolaire