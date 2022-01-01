RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MARC BLOCH- Lyon 1971 - 1974
ECOLE LOUIS PERGAUD- Chassieu 1974 - 1975
ECOLE LES TARENTELLES- Chassieu 1975 - 1976
Collège De Chassieu- Chassieu 1978 - 1983
Lycée Professionnel Marie Curie- Villeurbanne 1983 - 1984
Institut Privé Pitiot- Lyon 1984 - 1986
LA DOUA- Lyon 1987 - 1988
Parcours club
ETOILE SPORTIVE DE CHASSIEU- Chassieu 1972 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
Mathelin- Lyon 1989 - 2007
PANOU PANOU- Peyrebere 2007 - 2010
OMEGA EXPERTISE- CHAMPAGNE AU MONT D'OR 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe TEYSSIER
Vit à :
LYON, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
