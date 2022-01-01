RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Avezé dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Christophe THELIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Victor Hugo (La Ferte Bernard)- La ferte bernard 1977 - 1980
-
Ecole Marcel Pagnol (La Ferte Bernard)- La ferte bernard 1980 - 1982
-
Ecole Saint Jean (La Ferte Bernard)- La ferte bernard 1982 - 1986
-
Collège Notre-dame- La ferte bernard 1986 - 1990
-
Cfa De La Chambre Des Métiers De La Sarthe- Le mans 1990 - 1992
Parcours club
-
Chérré- Cherreau 1988 - 2000
-
Es Cherre- Cherre 1990 - 2002
-
CS BRETIGNY- Bretigny sur orge 2001 - 2004
-
UST- Le theil 2006 - 2009
-
Association Sportive La Chapelle Du Bois- La chapelle du bois 2009 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
72 Régiment Du Génie- Mourmelon le grand 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
SOCOPA- Cherre 1994 - 2000
-
Intermarché Mauchamps- Mauchamps 2000 - 2005
-
SOCOPA- Cherre 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe THELIN
-
Vit à :
AVEZE, France
-
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Slt je recherche des anciens élèves de marcel pagnol et école st jean et notre dame , si vous me reconnaissez écrive moi
Profession :
Ouvrier socopa
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe THELIN a ajouté Es Cherre à son parcours sportif