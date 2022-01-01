RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Romorantin-Lanthenay dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Christophe THEODON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Léonard De Vinci- Romorantin lanthenay 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1985 - 1988
-
WELLER- Tours 1988 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe THEODON
-
Vit à :
ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY, France
-
Né le :
21 sept. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe THEODON a ajouté WELLER à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe THEODON a ajouté Lycée Claude De France à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe THEODON a ajouté Collège Léonard De Vinci à son parcours scolaire