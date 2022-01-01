Christophe THEVENOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE MONT BLANC- Rillieux la pape 1973 - 1981
-
College Alain Savary C.e.c Les Heures Claires- Istres 1981 - 1986
-
Lycée Arthur Rimbaud- Istres 1986 - 1990
-
AXE SUD- Marseille 1990 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe THEVENOT
-
Vit Ã :
ISTRES, France
-
NÃ© le :
22 janv. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Très heureux de retrouver très prochainement d'anciens amis et camarades...
Profession :
Directeur Artistique en agence de com
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
