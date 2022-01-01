Christophe THEVENOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe THEVENOT

  • Vit Ã  :

    ISTRES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    22 janv. 1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Très heureux de retrouver très prochainement d'anciens amis et camarades...

  • Profession :

    Directeur Artistique en agence de com

  • Situation familiale :

    sÃ©parÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :