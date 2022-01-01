Christophe TOLUSSO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Centre (Champagney)- Champagney 1972 - 1977
-
CEG DE CHAMPAGNEY- Champagney 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Polyvalent Georges Colomb- Lure 1981 - 1986
-
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 1986 - 1988
Parcours club
-
US CHAMPAGNEY- Champagney 1975 - 2005
-
FC PAYS MINIER- Champagney 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe TOLUSSO
-
Vit à :
CHAMPAGNEY, France
-
Né le :
29 oct. 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2