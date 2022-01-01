RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Agde dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Christophe TOPART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Chesneaux (Chateau Thierry)- Chateau thierry 1976 - 1979
-
ECOLE LA MADELEINE- Chateau thierry 1980 - 1983
-
Ecole Bois Blanchard (Chateau Thierry)- Chateau thierry 1983 - 1985
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Chateau thierry 1985 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
Le Relais De Fontenelle - Apprenti (Autre)- Fontenelle en brie 1988 - 1989
-
Auberge Jean De La Fontainne - Apprenti (Autre)- Chateau thierry 1989 - 1991
-
SIEVAL - Ouvrier (Autre)- Lagny le sec 1991 - 1991
-
Crêperie La Rozelle - Cuisinier (Autre)- Le grand quevilly 1994 - 2001
-
Perle Noire - Second de cuisine (Autre)- Agde 2002 - 2006
-
Restaurant La Pizzetta - Chef cuisinier (Autre)- Marseillan plage 2007 - maintenant
-
Hacienda Bessan - Chef cuisinier- Bessan 2009 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
67ième Régiment D'infanterie- Soissons
stage commendo,tireur d'elite,chef de groupe.Casque bleu en yougo,la guyane1991 - 1993
Parcours club
-
Alcl Césaire Le Vilain- Rouen 1995 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe TOPART
-
Vit à :
AGDE, France
-
Né en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut a tous
Profession :
Chef cuisinier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Bosnie-Herzégovine - Croatie - Espagne - France -
Australie - Canada - Hongrie - Italie - Nouvelle-Calédonie
-
Christophe TOPART a ajouté Hacienda Bessan à son parcours professionnel