Christophe TORRANO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe TORRANO

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINTE MARIE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    6 juin 1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Infirmier libÃ©ral

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages