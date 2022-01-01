RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Hallines dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Jean Zay (Blendecques)- Blendecques 1981 - 1984
Collège René Cassin- Wizernes 1985 - 1989
Section D'enseignement Professionnel Du Lycée D'aire Sur La Lys- Aire sur la lys 1989 - 1991
CFAI DE ACM FORMATION- Dunkerque 1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
ARJO WIGGINS- Wizernes 1991 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe TOURNEUR
Vit Ã :
HALLINES, France
NÃ© en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
MAGASINIER
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Albanie - Argentine - Australie - Autriche - Bolivie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Chili - Chine - Chypre - Croatie - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰quateur - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - - Iles Falkand - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - JamaÃ¯que - Japon - Kenya - Lesotho - Madagascar - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - NÃ©pal - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Paraguay - PÃ©rou - Qatar - HaÃ¯ti - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Suisse - Swaziland - Tanzanie - ThaÃ¯lande - Uruguay
