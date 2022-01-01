Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Fourmies dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Christophe UTINET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je mappelle christophe jai 34 ans

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Animaux

    Voyages