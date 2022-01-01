Christophe VANDENBERGHE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE LE BOISLE- Le boisle 1971 - 1976
-
Collège Jules Roy- Crecy en ponthieu 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 1980 - 1983
-
LOGIS DU ROY- Amiens 1985 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe VANDENBERGHE
-
Vit Ã :
ABBEVILLE, France
-
NÃ© le :
22 juin 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe VANDENBERGHE a reconnu Christophe VANDENBERGHE sur la photo ce2
-
Christophe VANDENBERGHE a ajoutÃ© LOGIS DU ROY Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe VANDENBERGHE a ajoutÃ© ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE LE BOISLE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe VANDENBERGHE a ajoutÃ© Collège Jules Roy Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe VANDENBERGHE a ajoutÃ© Lycée Boucher De Perthes Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe VANDENBERGHE a reconnu Muriel FERMENT sur la photo 2°14