RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Duclair dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Christophe VEIGNAUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE CALMETTE- Le grand quevilly 1982 - 1985
-
ECOLE ROGER SALENGRO- Le grand quevilly 1986 - 1990
-
Collège Edouard Branly- Le grand quevilly 1990 - 1995
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe VEIGNAUX
-
Vit Ã :
DUCLAIR, France
-
NÃ© en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe VEIGNAUX a reconnu Christophe VEIGNAUX sur la photo CM2
-
Christophe VEIGNAUX a ajoutÃ© Ecole Maternelle Calmette Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe VEIGNAUX a reconnu Christophe VEIGNAUX sur la photo 5 eme F
-
Christophe VEIGNAUX a reconnu Christophe VEIGNAUX sur la photo 6°C