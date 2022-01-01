Christophe ZEMB est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
19ème Régiment De Chasseurs- Villingen 1990 - 1991
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe ZEMB
-
Vit Ã :
SCHOENAU, France
-
NÃ© le :
15 mars 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
MÃ©canicien Auto
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe ZEMB a reconnu Christophe ZEMB sur la photo Retour de manoeuvre
-
Christophe ZEMB a reconnu Claude LAISNE sur la photo Manouevre à Münsingen Février 91
-
Christophe ZEMB a reconnu Christophe ZEMB sur la photo Manouevre à Münsingen Février 91
-
Christophe ZEMB a reconnu Christophe ZEMB sur la photo Coningent 90/12