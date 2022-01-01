Christopher BAUCHER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ST THOMAS DE VILLENEUVE- Bry sur marne 1979 - 1981
-
ECOLE BELLEVUE- Livry gargan 1981 - 1983
-
Collège Léon Jouhaux- Livry gargan 1984 - 1988
-
Ecole Privée Henri Wallon- Drancy 1988 - 1989
-
Ccip-cft Gambetta Paris 20- Paris 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Cachan
ELECTRONIQUE1993 - 1995
Parcours club
-
CSMLG- Livry gargan 1983 - 1987
Parcours militaire
-
RATEC- Houilles 1995 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christopher BAUCHER
-
Vit à :
ROGNAC, France
-
Né le :
7 janv. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Où en êtes vous depuis toutes ces années ?
Profession :
CONDUCTEUR DE TRAVAUX TELECOM
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christopher BAUCHER a reconnu Christopher BAUCHER sur la photo CM1 Mme rougier
-
Christopher BAUCHER a reconnu Christopher BAUCHER sur la photo terminale