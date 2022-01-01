Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Douvaine ainsi que le rÃ©sulat des lÃ©gislatives en Haute-Savoie les dimanches 12 et 19 juin Ã  partir de 20 heures.

Christopher DECKERS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christopher DECKERS

  • Vit Ã  :

    DOUVAINE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    18 sept. 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingenieur informatique senior

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :