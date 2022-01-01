Christopher FAGOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Maternelle Pablo Picasso De Fontaine Martel- Bolbec 1980 - 1982
-
Ecole Primaire (Nointot)- Nointot 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Roncherolles- Bolbec 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Pierre De Coubertin- Bolbec 1991 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christopher FAGOT
-
Vit à :
BOLBEC, France
-
Né le :
14 mai 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Superviseur
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
