Christopher FAGOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christopher FAGOT

  • Vit à :

    BOLBEC, France

  • Né le :

    14 mai 1976 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Superviseur

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages