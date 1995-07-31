Christopher GARREAU (CHRISTOPHER GARREAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SOCOPA  - Cariste (Production)

     -  Cherre 2015 - 2017

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages