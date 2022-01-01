Christopher GUILOINEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Ledru Rollin (La Ferte Bernard)- La ferte bernard 1991 - 1997
-
Collège Val D'huisne- La ferte bernard 1997 - 2001
-
Lycée Robert Garnier- La ferte bernard 2001 - 2005
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Bordeaux 2005 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christopher GUILOINEAU
-
Vit à :
BORDEAUX, France
-
Né le :
5 juil. 1986 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible