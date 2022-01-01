Christopher MABILLEAU (CHRISTOPHER MABILLEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VALLEE SAINT PIERRE- Chalons en champagne 1997 - 2005
-
Collège Perrot D'ablancourt- Chalons en champagne 2005 - 2010
-
Lycée Polyvalent Jean Talon- Chalons en champagne 2010 - 2014
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christopher MABILLEAU (CHRISTOPHER MABILLEAU)
-
Vit à :
CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE, France
-
Né le :
14 sept. 1994 (27 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
