Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Le Barry (Muret)- Muret 1986 - 1991
Collège Betance- Muret
6Ã¨me4 Ã 3Ã¨me41991 - 1995
LYCEE NATIONAL TECHNIQUE- Gourdan polignan
BEP/CAP Electrotechnique1995 - 1997
Section D'enseignement Professionnel Du Lycée Louis Vicat- Souillac
BAC PRO Energetique1997 - 1999
Cfa De L'industrie- Colomiers
BTS Energetique en alternance1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
ERATIS - Technicien Frigoriste (Technique)- Bouloc
SAV DÃ©pannage froid scientifique1999 - 2003
JOHNSON CONTROLS - Technicien Frigoriste (Technique)- Toulouse
SAV DÃ©pannage froid commercial climatisation2003 - 2006
Sarl Peyro - GÃ©rant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Saint jean
Climatisation, Froid Commercial, Froid Scientifique2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christopher PEYRO
Vit Ã :
SAINT JEAN, France
NÃ© le :
4 juil. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ma Petite Entreprise!
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
