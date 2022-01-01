RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Créac dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Christopher REMY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE KERISBIAN- Brest 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée De L'iroise (Lycée St-marc)- Brest 1990 - 1994
-
Université De Bretagne Occidentale : Brest- Brest
Deug de lettres classiques1994 - 1998
-
INALCO INSTITUT NATIONAL DE LANGUE ET CIVILISATION ORIENTALE- Paris
Licence Langue et Civilisation chinoise option relations internationales et monde contemporain1998 - 2003
-
Mercuri International- Puteaux
- Certificat en Techniques des ventes - Certificat en Techniques management des ventes2003 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
TAIPEI LINGUAGE INSTITUTE - FRENCH TEACHER (Autre)- Taipei chungshan 2000 - 2000
-
L ARGUS DE L AUDIOVISUEL - MEDIA MONITORING & ANALYST AGENT (Communication)- Paris 2000 - 2002
-
FRANCE EXCHANGE AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION - EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT (Commercial)- Paris 2002 - 2003
-
Steria - MARKETING AGENT FOR THE STERIA (Autre)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2003 - 2003
-
MADELIOS - SALES DEVELOPMENT AGENT (Commercial)- Paris 2003 - 2003
-
EUROPHONE - Marketer (Marketing)- Paris 2003 - maintenant
-
MERCURI INTERNATIONAL - MARKETING AGENT (Marketing)- Rueil malmaison 2004 - 2005
-
UBIFRANCE - MARKETING AGENT FOR THE V.I.E PROGRAM (Autre)- Paris 2005 - 2005
-
Crédit Du Nord - APPOINTMENT SETTING OPERATION (Autre)- PARIS 2005 - 2005
-
UPS - INSIDE SALES EXECUTIVE AGENT (Autre)- DUBLIN 2005 - 2006
-
Neo Partners Group - BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT (Marketing)- Dublin 2006 - 2008
-
PERFORMANCE MARKETING - SALES REPRESENTATIVE AGENT (Autre)- Dublin 2006 - 2006
-
SOLUCOM - Marketing Direct B to B (Marketing)- La défense 2008 - maintenant
-
Ibd International Business Development - COMMERCIAL SEDENTAIRE (Autre)- Issy les moulineaux 2009 - maintenant
-
SCT TELECOM - Inside sales Representative (Commercial)- Saint denis 2009 - maintenant
-
ISOTEK HABITAT - Commercial sédentaire (Commercial)- Brest 2012 - 2012
-
NEO PARTNERS GROUP - Director (Commercial)- Brest
Neo Partners Group in the form of self-entrepreneurship, has specialized in the development of operational marketing campaigns and is deeply involved in renewable energy, clean and high technology that will shape our future.2012 - maintenant
-
Toshiba Tec France- Puteaux 2012 - 2013
-
Lycée Charles De Foucauld - School Social Worker (Autre)- Brest
School social worker : - Setting up strong ties with pupils with helpful manner - Providing advices and supports to pupils aimed at improving and optimizing their results - Leading pupils to personal achievements and success2013 - 2014
-
Exelcia - Commercial sedentaire (Commercial)- Paris
http://www.exelcia.fr - -Expand the company ' s business portfolio bringing in new business and participating to sign new agreements with public and private institutions in France. - build strong and trustworthy relationship with key décision Makers ( C Level And VP ) - Sales activity : handling the full sales cycle from qualifying new Leads, to blue chip appointment setting And direct telesales2014 - 2015
-
Seventic - Commercial Sédentaire (Commercial)- Paris
http://www.seventic.com/page-identite.html Inside sales representative within SEVENTIC, a Business Development Agency which is "Resolutely operational and pragmatic, we are canvassing for new business on your behalf, ensuring the detection of qualified projects and the closing of new contracts". DEMOS : Inside sales Representative within Demos Group a preferred partner for professional training2015 - 2015
-
SODEXO - Assistant commercial (Commercial)- Issy les moulineaux
As SODEXO 's Brand ambassador within the Education Pole and Development and Growth Department, I contribute by my phone actions to develop new business opportunities, setting up appointments and canvassing on the phone the market for the account of Development Managers while promoting quality of life services provided by SODEXO Group towards potential institutional /education customers. - Outbound2016 - 2019
-
AYMING - Assistant commercial (Commercial)- Gennevilliers 2019 - maintenant
-
Skyline Consulting Group - Founder (Autre)- Paris 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christopher REMY
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
21 avril 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
WELCOME - BIENVENUE
Dear guest, you re welcome on this webpage. You will find a few details about my profile
Best greetings Christopher
Profession :
SALES REPRESENTATIVE AGENT
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christopher REMY a ajouté Skyline Consulting Group à son parcours professionnel
-
Christopher REMY a ajouté AYMING à son parcours professionnel
-
Christopher REMY a ajouté SODEXO à son parcours professionnel
-
Christopher REMY a ajouté Seventic à son parcours professionnel
-
Christopher REMY a ajouté Mercuri International à son parcours scolaire
-
Christopher REMY a ajouté Exelcia à son parcours professionnel
-
Christopher REMY a ajouté Lycée Charles De Foucauld à son parcours professionnel
-
Christopher REMY
A Plea for the proclamation of a Federal Republic of Ukraine :
One of the solutions to the Ukrainian problem would be to create a Federal... Lire la suite