Christopher REMY

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • TAIPEI LINGUAGE INSTITUTE  - FRENCH TEACHER (Autre)

     -  Taipei chungshan 2000 - 2000

  • L ARGUS DE L AUDIOVISUEL  - MEDIA MONITORING & ANALYST AGENT (Communication)

     -  Paris 2000 - 2002

  • FRANCE EXCHANGE AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION  - EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT (Commercial)

     -  Paris 2002 - 2003

  • Steria  - MARKETING AGENT FOR THE STERIA (Autre)

     -  VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2003 - 2003

  • MADELIOS  - SALES DEVELOPMENT AGENT (Commercial)

     -  Paris 2003 - 2003

  • EUROPHONE  - Marketer (Marketing)

     -  Paris 2003 - maintenant

  • MERCURI INTERNATIONAL  - MARKETING AGENT (Marketing)

     -  Rueil malmaison 2004 - 2005

  • UBIFRANCE  - MARKETING AGENT FOR THE V.I.E PROGRAM (Autre)

     -  Paris 2005 - 2005

  • Crédit Du Nord  - APPOINTMENT SETTING OPERATION (Autre)

     -  PARIS 2005 - 2005

  • UPS  - INSIDE SALES EXECUTIVE AGENT (Autre)

     -  DUBLIN 2005 - 2006

  • Neo Partners Group  - BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT (Marketing)

     -  Dublin 2006 - 2008

  • PERFORMANCE MARKETING  - SALES REPRESENTATIVE AGENT (Autre)

     -  Dublin 2006 - 2006

  • SOLUCOM  - Marketing Direct B to B (Marketing)

     -  La défense 2008 - maintenant

  • Ibd International Business Development  - COMMERCIAL SEDENTAIRE (Autre)

     -  Issy les moulineaux 2009 - maintenant

  • SCT TELECOM  - Inside sales Representative (Commercial)

     -  Saint denis 2009 - maintenant

  • ISOTEK HABITAT  - Commercial sédentaire (Commercial)

     -  Brest 2012 - 2012

  • NEO PARTNERS GROUP  - Director (Commercial)

     -  Brest

    Neo Partners Group in the form of self-entrepreneurship, has specialized in the development of operational marketing campaigns and is deeply involved in renewable energy, clean and high technology that will shape our future.

    2012 - maintenant

  • Toshiba Tec France

     -  Puteaux 2012 - 2013

  • Lycée Charles De Foucauld  - School Social Worker (Autre)

     -  Brest

    School social worker : - Setting up strong ties with pupils with helpful manner - Providing advices and supports to pupils aimed at improving and optimizing their results - Leading pupils to personal achievements and success

    2013 - 2014

  • Exelcia  - Commercial sedentaire (Commercial)

     -  Paris

    http://www.exelcia.fr - -Expand the company ' s business portfolio bringing in new business and participating to sign new agreements with public and private institutions in France. - build strong and trustworthy relationship with key décision Makers ( C Level And VP ) - Sales activity : handling the full sales cycle from qualifying new Leads, to blue chip appointment setting And direct telesales

    2014 - 2015

  • Seventic  - Commercial Sédentaire (Commercial)

     -  Paris

    http://www.seventic.com/page-identite.html Inside sales representative within SEVENTIC, a Business Development Agency which is "Resolutely operational and pragmatic, we are canvassing for new business on your behalf, ensuring the detection of qualified projects and the closing of new contracts". DEMOS : Inside sales Representative within Demos Group a preferred partner for professional training

    2015 - 2015

  • SODEXO  - Assistant commercial (Commercial)

     -  Issy les moulineaux

    As SODEXO 's Brand ambassador within the Education Pole and Development and Growth Department, I contribute by my phone actions to develop new business opportunities, setting up appointments and canvassing on the phone the market for the account of Development Managers while promoting quality of life services provided by SODEXO Group towards potential institutional /education customers. - Outbound

    2016 - 2019

  • AYMING  - Assistant commercial (Commercial)

     -  Gennevilliers 2019 - maintenant

  • Skyline Consulting Group  - Founder (Autre)

     -  Paris 2021 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christopher REMY

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Né le :

    21 avril 1976 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    WELCOME - BIENVENUE
    Dear guest, you re welcome on this webpage. You will find a few details about my profile
    Best greetings Christopher

  • Profession :

    SALES REPRESENTATIVE AGENT

  • Situation familiale :

    fiancé(e)

