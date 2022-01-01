Christopher REMY

TAIPEI LINGUAGE INSTITUTE - FRENCH TEACHER (Autre) - Taipei chungshan

L ARGUS DE L AUDIOVISUEL - MEDIA MONITORING & ANALYST AGENT (Communication) - Paris

FRANCE EXCHANGE AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION - EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT (Commercial) - Paris

Steria - MARKETING AGENT FOR THE STERIA (Autre) - VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY

MADELIOS - SALES DEVELOPMENT AGENT (Commercial) - Paris

EUROPHONE - Marketer (Marketing) - Paris

MERCURI INTERNATIONAL - MARKETING AGENT (Marketing) - Rueil malmaison

UBIFRANCE - MARKETING AGENT FOR THE V.I.E PROGRAM (Autre) - Paris

Crédit Du Nord - APPOINTMENT SETTING OPERATION (Autre) - PARIS

UPS - INSIDE SALES EXECUTIVE AGENT (Autre) - DUBLIN

Neo Partners Group - BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT (Marketing) - Dublin

PERFORMANCE MARKETING - SALES REPRESENTATIVE AGENT (Autre) - Dublin

SOLUCOM - Marketing Direct B to B (Marketing) - La défense

Ibd International Business Development - COMMERCIAL SEDENTAIRE (Autre) - Issy les moulineaux

SCT TELECOM - Inside sales Representative (Commercial) - Saint denis

ISOTEK HABITAT - Commercial sédentaire (Commercial) - Brest

NEO PARTNERS GROUP - Director (Commercial) - Brest Neo Partners Group in the form of self-entrepreneurship, has specialized in the development of operational marketing campaigns and is deeply involved in renewable energy, clean and high technology that will shape our future.

Toshiba Tec France - Puteaux

Lycée Charles De Foucauld - School Social Worker (Autre) - Brest School social worker : - Setting up strong ties with pupils with helpful manner - Providing advices and supports to pupils aimed at improving and optimizing their results - Leading pupils to personal achievements and success

Exelcia - Commercial sedentaire (Commercial) - Paris http://www.exelcia.fr - -Expand the company ' s business portfolio bringing in new business and participating to sign new agreements with public and private institutions in France. - build strong and trustworthy relationship with key décision Makers ( C Level And VP ) - Sales activity : handling the full sales cycle from qualifying new Leads, to blue chip appointment setting And direct telesales

Seventic - Commercial Sédentaire (Commercial) - Paris http://www.seventic.com/page-identite.html Inside sales representative within SEVENTIC, a Business Development Agency which is "Resolutely operational and pragmatic, we are canvassing for new business on your behalf, ensuring the detection of qualified projects and the closing of new contracts". DEMOS : Inside sales Representative within Demos Group a preferred partner for professional training

SODEXO - Assistant commercial (Commercial) - Issy les moulineaux As SODEXO 's Brand ambassador within the Education Pole and Development and Growth Department, I contribute by my phone actions to develop new business opportunities, setting up appointments and canvassing on the phone the market for the account of Development Managers while promoting quality of life services provided by SODEXO Group towards potential institutional /education customers. - Outbound

AYMING - Assistant commercial (Commercial) - Gennevilliers