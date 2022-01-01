RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Froges dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Christopher VINCENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Beurnonville- Troyes 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Du Grésivaudan- Meylan 1993 - 1996
-
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble 1996 - 1998
-
UFR STAPS- Dijon 1999 - 2005
-
Helb Ilya Prigogine- Bruxelles- Bruxelles 2005 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christopher VINCENT
-
Vit à :
FROGES, France
-
Né le :
24 mars 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christopher VINCENT a reconnu Christopher VINCENT sur la photo Terminale S 1
-
Christopher VINCENT a reconnu Christopher VINCENT sur la photo 1ere S 1
-
Christopher VINCENT a reconnu Christopher VINCENT sur la photo CM2
-
Christopher VINCENT a ajouté Helb Ilya Prigogine- Bruxelles à son parcours scolaire
-
Christopher VINCENT a ajouté UFR STAPS à son parcours scolaire
-
Christopher VINCENT a ajouté Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I à son parcours scolaire
-
Christopher VINCENT a ajouté Lycée Du Grésivaudan à son parcours scolaire
-
Christopher VINCENT a ajouté Collège Beurnonville à son parcours scolaire