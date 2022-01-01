Cindy Catherine LISSON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LA TREILLE- Faches thumesnil 1987 - 1995
-
Collège Saint-michel- Lille 1995 - 1999
-
LYCEE PROFESSIONEL MARIA GORETTI- Lambersart
BEP Sanitaires et Social CAP Petite Enfance1999 - 2001
-
OMFPEP SECLIN- Seclin
BAC Pro Comptabilité2007 - 2008
-
MARIA GORETTI- Lambersart 2008 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cindy Catherine LISSON
-
Vit à :
SECLIN, France
-
Née le :
3 janv. 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gestionnaire Comptable
Situation familiale :
célibataire