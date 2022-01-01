Claude Alexandre BASSET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Jean De La Fontaine- Issy les moulineaux 1950 - 1958
-
Cet Malakoff- Malakoff 1959 - 1963
-
Bureau Des Temps Elémentaires- Paris 1976 - 1979
-
AFORP AFORTEC- Paris 1981 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
NORD AVIATION - Ajusteur (Production)- Chatillon 1963 - 1969
-
Dassault Aviation - Technicien aéronautique /commande numérique (Production)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 1970 - 1989
-
DASSAUT VELIZY - Cadre à la normalisation bureau d'étude (Technique)- Paris 1989 - 1994
-
Centre D'identification Des Matériels De La Défens - Assermentation sur la Nomenclature O.T.A.N (Technique)- Bruz 1991 - 2007
-
Dassault Aviation - Cadre technique (Technique)- SAINT CLOUD 1994 - 2007
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 914 Romilly Sur Seine- Romilly sur seine 1964 - 1965
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Claude Alexandre BASSET
-
Vit à :
BIEVRES, France
-
Né en :
1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre Aéronautique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
