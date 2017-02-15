Claude DESTOUCHES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Publique- Artonges 1955 - 1960
-
Collège De La Faye- Conde en brie 1961 - 1966
-
AFPA- Colmar 1973 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
LUCHAIRE SA- Crezancy 1966 - 1971
-
Gossiaux Frere - MÃ©treur (Technique)- Sainte savine 1974 - 1980
-
GFC CONSTRUCTION - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Lyon 1980 - 1987
-
Patrimo- Lyon 1987 - 1989
-
Transept Construction- Lyon 1989 - 1993
-
Etandex - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Saint bonnet de mure 1995 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Claude DESTOUCHES
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-MAURICE-L'EXIL, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 avril 1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Camping cariste assidu
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
