Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Séminaire De Jeunes- Walbourg 1967 - 1975
-
Collège Séminaire Des Jeunes- Walbourg 1968 - 1975
-
Université Robert Schuman : Strasbourg Iii- Strasbourg 1975 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre National Formation Gendarmerie (Cnfpj - Cnfsr)- Fontainebleau 1979 - 1980
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Chaumont (Esog)- Chaumont 1980 - 1981
-
Escadron 1/18 Strasbourg- Strasbourg 1981 - 1983
-
Cours Preparatoire- Fontainebleau 1983 - 1984
-
Ecole Officiers Gendarmerie Nationale (Eogn)- Melun 1984 - 1986
-
Escadron Gm 4/22 - Commandant de peloton (Autre)- Hyeres 1986 - 1990
-
Gendarmerie Nationale Ffa - Commandant de compagnie (Autre)- Baden baden 1990 - 1993
-
Gendarmerie - Commandant de compagnie (Autre)- Poindimie 1993 - 1996
-
GROUPEMENT DE GENDARMERIE - Officier PJ (Autre)- Le mans 1996 - 1999
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Montlucon (Esog) - Adjoint au commandant de la Division d'Instruction (Administratif)- Montlucon 1999 - 2002
-
Gendarmerie Nationale Nevers - Commandant en second du groupement (Autre)- Nevers 2002 - 2006
-
Centre De Coopération Policière Et Douanière - Coordonnateur (Autre)- Luxembourg 2006 - maintenant
-
Ccpd Luxembourg- Luxembourg 2006 - 2009
-
REGION DE GENDARMERIE DE FRANCHE COMTE - Adjoint chef d'etat-major "opÃ©ration emploi" (Autre)- Besancon 2009 - 2014
Parcours militaire
-
BRIGADE FLUVIALE- Strasbourg 1980 - 1980
-
Escadron 4/22 De Gm- Hyeres 1986 - 1990
-
Region De Gendarmerie De Franche-comte- Besancon 2009 - 2014
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Claude LANGENBRONN
-
Vit Ã :
HAGUENAU, France
-
NÃ© le :
24 sept. 1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - BrÃ©sil - Chine - Espagne - France - - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - Luxembourg - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Pologne - Royaume-Uni - Slovaquie - Suisse - Vanuatu - ViÃªt Nam
-
