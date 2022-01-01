RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives au Teich
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PROUDHON- Brest 1962 - 1967
Collège Kerichen- Brest 1967 - 1971
Lycée Kerichen- Brest 1971 - 1974
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Claude LE JEUNE
Vit Ã :
LE TEICH, France
NÃ©e en :
1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
