Claude PELTRET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Claude PELTRET

  • Vit Ã  :

    HOUPPEVILLE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    30 mars 1952 (70 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voyages