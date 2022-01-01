Claude SORDELET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Marine Nationale - Ecole Des Fourriers- Rochefort 1978 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
L'entreprise Industrielle (Ei) Toutes Régions Conf- Paris 1989 - 1998
-
Entreprise Industrielle (Læ)- Les mureaux 1989 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Claude SORDELET
-
Vit à :
CUNÈGES, France
-
Né le :
24 févr. 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
