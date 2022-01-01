Claude VAILLANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-jean- Saint sulpice 1971 - 1975
-
Lycée Privé Sainte-marie- Albi 1975 - 1979
Parcours club
-
Uag Rugby Gaillac- Gaillac 1974 - 1983
-
ASSJ RUGBY- Saint junien 1983 - 1984
-
Rcc Rugby Compiegne- Compiegne 1984 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Claude VAILLANT
-
Vit Ã :
PESSAC, France
-
Né le :
13 mai 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Birmanie - Bosnie-Herzégovine - Croatie - Égypte - Émirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Grèce - Hongrie - Irlande - Italie - Luxembourg - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Swaziland - Tchéquie - Viêt Nam
-
