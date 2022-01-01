RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Carsac-de-Gurson
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE TREUIL DES FILLES- Lagord 1974 - 1976
-
ECOLE DE MENESTEROL- Montpon menesterol 1978 - 1980
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Montpon menesterol 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Albert Claveille- Perigueux 1985 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Montpon - Manipulatrice en radiologie (Autre)- Montpon menesterol 1991 - 1996
-
Montpon - Secrétaire administrative (Autre)- Montpon menesterol 2000 - 2003
-
SARL OPTISOL - Secrétaire comptable (Autre)- Montpon menesterol 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Claudie PÉNICHON
-
Vit à :
CARSAC DE GURSON, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire comptable
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Claudie PÉNICHON a reconnu Claudie PÉNICHON sur la photo CE1 (1975-1976)
-
Claudie PÉNICHON a reconnu Claudie PÉNICHON sur la photo CP (1974-1975)
-
Claudie PÉNICHON a reconnu Claudie PÉNICHON sur la photo ce1 75-76