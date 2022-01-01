RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Brouzet-lÃ¨s-AlÃ¨s
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Rouget De L'isle- Tourcoing 1956 - 1963
-
Collège De Jeunes Filles (Rue Des Ursulines)- Tourcoing 1963 - 1972
-
COLLEGE DE JEUNES FILLES- Tourcoing 1966 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
LA BLANCHE PORTE- Tourcoing 1972 - maintenant
-
Blanche Porte - Superviseur- Tourcoing 1972 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Claudine DELANNOY
-
Vit Ã :
SÃˆTE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vous êtes venus sur mon profil. Cela me ferait plaisir d'avoir de vos nouvelles. Ecrivez-moi ! A bientôt. Claudine
Profession :
Sans
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Finlande - IndonÃ©sie - Islande - Japon - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Sri Lanka
-
