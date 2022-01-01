Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Brouzet-lÃ¨s-AlÃ¨s

Claudine DELANNOY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Claudine DELANNOY

  • Vit Ã  :

    SÃˆTE, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1952 (70 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Vous êtes venus sur mon profil. Cela me ferait plaisir d'avoir de vos nouvelles. Ecrivez-moi ! A bientôt. Claudine

  • Profession :

    Sans

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :