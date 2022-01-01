RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Marseille
Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT BARTHELEMY SNCF- Marseille 1969 - 1977
-
Collège Clair Soleil- Marseille 1977 - 1981
-
Lycées Victor Hugo- Marseille 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Victor Hugo- Marseille 1981 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER)
-
Vit Ã :
MARSEILLE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER) a reconnu Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER) sur la photo CM1 1975-76
-
Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER) a reconnu Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER) sur la photo 3ème
-
Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER) a reconnu Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER) sur la photo CM2 1976-77
-
Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER) a reconnu Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER) sur la photo Terminale D2
-
Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER) a reconnu Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER) sur la photo 4ème 5
-
Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER) a reconnu Claudine NGUYEN (PASQUIER) sur la photo 5ème10