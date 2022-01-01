Clémence RENAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE STANISLAS- Nancy 1985 - 1990
-
Conservatoire National De Région- Nancy 1990 - 1998
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME ST SIGISBERT NANCY- Nancy 1990 - 1995
-
Collège/lycée Henri Poincaré- Nancy 1995 - 2000
-
Lycée Henri Poincaré- Nancy 1995 - 2000
-
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 2000 - 2002
-
Faculté De Médecine (Université Henri Poincaré, Nancy 1)- Nancy 2000 - 2002
-
Ecole De Kinésithérapie Et Ergothérapie- Nancy 2002 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Cabinet Liberal - Masseur-kinésithérapeute (Profession libérale)- Nancy 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Clémence RENAUD
-
Vit à :
NANCY, France
-
Née le :
9 mars 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Masseur-kinésithérapeute