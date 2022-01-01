Clément MARTINS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Prénom Nom :

    Clément MARTINS

  • Vit à :

    USSEL, France

  • Né le :

    20 sept. 1982 (40 ans)

  • Description

    Hello,
    me voila entouré de ma copine Céline et de notre gros doudou adoré Diego.

  • Profession :

    Dessinateur projeteur

