Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CENTRE VILLE- Concarneau 1984 - 1987
-
ECOLE BRIZEUX- Quimperle 1987 - 1991
-
Collège La Durantière- Nantes 1991 - 1992
-
Collège Le Herault- Saint herblain 1992 - 1995
-
Lycée Carcouet- Nantes 1995 - 1999
-
IUT GESTION DES ENTREPRISES ET DES ADMINISTRATIONS- Nantes 1999 - 2001
-
ESC TROYES- Troyes 2001 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Brasseries Kronenbourg - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Strasbourg
Category Manager Responsable animation et formation des ventes GMS junior. Chef de secteur.2004 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Corentin COCHARD
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
15 févr. 1980 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur National des Ventes
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2