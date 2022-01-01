Corentin COCHARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Brasseries Kronenbourg  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Strasbourg

    Category Manager Responsable animation et formation des ventes GMS junior. Chef de secteur.

    2004 - 2007

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Corentin COCHARD

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Né le :

    15 févr. 1980 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Directeur National des Ventes

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages