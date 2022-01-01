Corinne GRÃ‰LOT (MULLER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Lezay Marnesia- Strasbourg 1975 - 1979
-
Collège Institution De La Providence- Strasbourg 1979 - 1980
-
Lycée Sainte-clotilde- Strasbourg 1980 - 1983
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Corinne GRÃ‰LOT (MULLER)
-
Vit Ã :
BARR, France
-
NÃ©e le :
23 nov. 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis mariée, et j'ai 3enfants
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Corinne GRÃ‰LOT (MULLER) a reconnu Corinne GRÃ‰LOT (MULLER) sur la photo 1ère G1
-
Corinne GRÃ‰LOT (MULLER) a ajoutÃ© Collège Institution De La Providence Ã son parcours scolaire