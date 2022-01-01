Corinne MAILLARD (DIDOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Marly 1977 - 1990
-
Collège La Louvière- Marly 1981 - 1984
-
Lycée Professionnel Alain Fournier- Metz 1984 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
Collège Jean Mermoz- Marly 1987 - 1988
-
CAF CASINO- Metz 1989 - 1990
-
Brioche Dorée- METZ 1989 - 1990
-
Castorama- METZ 1991 - 1992
-
CORA- Metz 1994 - 2000
-
Crous Nancy-metz- Nancy 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Corinne MAILLARD (DIDOT)
-
Vit à :
MONTOY FLANVILLE, France
-
Née le :
8 oct. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible