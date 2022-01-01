Corinne PASBECQ (LANDMANN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LA CESSOIE- Saint andre lez lille 1962 - 1969
-
Collège Notre-dame D'annay- Lille 1970 - 1975
-
Lycée Saint-jean-baptiste De La Salle- Lille 1976 - 1977
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Corinne PASBECQ (LANDMANN)
-
Vit Ã :
FRONTON, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Corinne PASBECQ (LANDMANN) a reconnu Corinne PASBECQ (LANDMANN) sur la photo 1ère PA2
-
Corinne PASBECQ (LANDMANN) a reconnu Corinne LANDMANN sur la photo 1ère PA2